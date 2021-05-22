IPL 2021 - Shah Rukh Khan Spoke To All The Players Individually And Motivated Us: Varun Chakravarthy On His Battle With Covid-19

Varun Chakravarthy, the mysterious spinner for the Kolkata Knight Riders was one of the players who tested positive for Covid-19 and the leg break bowler spoke about his journey battling with fears and anxiety , the support from the KKR management and his learnings in the two week period he was recovering from the virus.

In an interview with Cricinfo, Chakravartthy stated that his biggest battle was in keeping himself distracted and busy so that his mind was away from the virus.

“The toughest thing about contracting Covid-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are alone, away from your family and team-mates. To keep myself occupied, I read books by Osho to give me a sense of calm,” said Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy tested positive on the 1st of May and recovered on the 11th. He spoke about the initial days when he felt a bit worried not only for himself but his family and for the country as the virus surged the length and breadth of India.

” My first reaction was feeling worried, not only for myself, but also for what was happening around us in the country. Even a few of my family members were affected by Covid-19. It wasn’t easy, but as professionals we had to find ways to go about our work in the best possible way.”

The leg spinner who has made quite a name for himself for the Knight Riders in the last couple of seasons was grateful to the management and support staff of his franchise for all their help and guidance during his recovery period. In particular, he was very touched by his team owner, Shahrukh Khan who reached out to all the players individually.

“The KKR franchise was very supportive. They went to the extent of even having someone from the team management stay back with me, even after the IPL was postponed and left only after I returned two negative tests and got back home. Shah Rukh Khan spoke to all the players individually and motivated us.”

Chakravarthy added that his biggest learning from the virus was to tell other athletes to take adequate time to rest and recuperate before they start their training again. He advised at least a two-week period of rest after returning a negative test.

“The thing I’ve learnt and would like to tell other athletes and individuals recovering from Covid-19 is to give your body at least two weeks to fully recover after you test negative. Also, even after people test negative, my advice is for them to continue to mask up so that you keep others around you safe.”

