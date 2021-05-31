Shah Rukh Khan Was Dancing in the Stands: 2012 IPL Final Hero Recalls Scenes After KKR Title Win

The 2012 IPL final is one of the most memorable in tournament’s history. KKR went on to beat CSK, who had won the titles in 2010 and 2011, in the final. After winning the toss and opting to bat, CSK went on to score a mammoth 190, courtesy Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina, who both slammed quickfire fifties.

In the chase, KKR lost Gautam Gambhir early, for just 2. But then Manvinder Bisla kept calm in the pressure situation and strung a 137-run partnership with Jacques Kallis. Bisla went on to slam 89 in just 48 balls to take his side over the line. Kallis too contributed with 69 from 49 balls. KKR won the match with two balls to spare.

Bisla, in a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo recalled how after KKR’s maiden title, owner Shahrukh Khan celebrated with the team.

“I wanted to see the team home but got out with us needing 50-odd. I had a sinking feeling in my stomach and the disappointment of not seeing the team over the line pricked me. I didn’t even take off my pads until the winning runs were hit. The next 30 minutes after I got out seemed rather long, but when Manoj Tiwary hit the winning runs, I can’t remember the next few seconds. We’d won, it was mayhem in the dressing room. Shah Rukh Khan, the team owner, was dancing in the stands,” he said.

“We stayed in the dressing room for a good two or three hours after the game, dancing with SRK, singing and celebrating the win. We cherished a hard-fought campaign. I was on a call with my parents when SRK asked if he could talk to them, and he spoke so glowingly about me. That was another special memory. It was also a perfect gift for my wife,” Bisla further recalled.

After that KKR repeated their success story in 2014, and lifted the title once again. This is, KKR were struggling with just two wins in seven games.

