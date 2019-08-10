Young Shubhman Gill’s brilliant double century pushed the hosts into a corner as West Indies A needed to put in a massive effort to save the 3rd unofficial Test against India A in Tarouba on Friday (August 9).
West Indies A needed 373 to win, but successfully saved the game on the fourth day and when stumps were drawn were 314/6, having initially survived 15 overs in the final hour on Day 3.
Openers Jeremy Solozano and Montcin Hodge continued their resistance for a while in the morning session, before the latter was dismissed and Brandon King took charge.
King and Solozano made the Indian unit toil as they not only kept them at bay for most of the morning, but also almost completed well constructed centuries. Solozano fell 8 short while King was 23 runs away.
Sunil Ambris made the most of a chance to have a good bat in the middle as he also piled on the runs and finished with a gritty half-century to his name, before becoming Shahbaz Nadeem’s fifth victim of the innings.
Nadeem, who was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picked up wickets at regular intervals and almost engineered a collapse to force the result but Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer however stood firm at their ends and battled it out to save the game.
India A, who come away with the series at 2-0, could not complete the cleansweep in the final game and had to settle for a draw.
Shahbaz Nadeem's Five-for in Vain as West Indies A Force Draw
