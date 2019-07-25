Nadeem’s Fifer Puts India A in Command on Day One

Courtesy a superb spell by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who took five wickets, India A put themselves in a position of strength against West Indies A on day one of their unofficial Test in Antigua on Wednesday.
After wining the ODI series 4-1, India A extended their domination of the hosts to the Tests, after the latter won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Siraj sent back both the openers — Jeremy Solozano (9) and Montcin Hodge (16) — in a confident start for India while his pace colleague Shivam Dube saw the back of rival skipper Shamarh Brooks (12).
Brooks was caught by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who is playing his first competitive match after a long injury lay-off. Saha is also part of senior Indian Test squad, which will play a two-match series next month.
Left-arm spinner Nadeem then swung into action to further tilt it in India's favour as he cleaned up the middle order.
Nadeem first dismissed Roston Chase (25), who was caught by Saha, and then clean bowled Jahmar Hamilton (16).
The hosts were reeling at 97 for five at that time but Rahkeem Cornwall (15 batting) and Jermaine Blackwood (29 batting) took the side past 100-run mark.
The duo continued their partnership and played sensible cricket, until Blackwood was stumped by Saha off the bowling of Nadeem for 53 off 116 deliveries, and Cornwall following soon after, Nadeem doing the trick again.
The Indian bowlers then proceeded to quickly run through the West Indies lower order as they were then all-out for 228, Nadeem finishing with excellent figures of 22-7-62-5.
In reply, India navigated 22 overs from West Indies, with openers Priyank Panchal an Abhimanyu Easwaran doing their best to give the visitors a solid foundation on which to build their innings.
India almost finished the day unscathed, but Easwaran was dismissed off the bowling of Warrican for 28 off 52 balls as the day came to a close, and India ended the day on 70/1 with Shubman Gill (9 off 11) and Priyank Panchal (31 off 69) the batsmen who will resume the innings on Day 2.
Nadeem’s Fifer Puts India A in Command on Day One
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly
Devadyuti Das | July 23, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
India vs West Indies: A Look at the New Faces in India’s Squad for Caribbean Tour
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings