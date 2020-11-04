Shaheen Afridi Attain Career-best Position in ICC Rankings; Babar Azam Behind Rohit & Kohli

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a career-best 16th position in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a notable performance in the World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe, that they won 2-1. The left-armer gained eight places to move into the top 20 for the first time in his career with a match-winning haul of 5/49 in the opening ODI of the series.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a career-best 16th position in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after a notable performance in the World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe, that they won 2-1. The left-armer gained eight places to move into the top 20 for the first time in his career with a match-winning haul of 5/49 in the opening ODI of the series.

ALSO READ - Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan in a Super Over Thriller to Win the Third ODI

Wahab Riaz, premier Pakistan bowler, is another one to gain in the latest rankings update. He moved up six places to 60th position, grabbing five wickets in two matches, including a haul of 4/41 in the second match of the series.

While in batting, all-rounder Imad Wasim has gained three spots to reach 49th position. Skipper Babar Azam came closer to Indian pair of captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Babar’s 221 runs, which include a knock of 125 in the third match, saw him gain eight points though he remains in third position.

For Zimbabwe, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams have advanced among batters after slamming fine centuries in the series. Taylor has progressed nine slots to 42nd position after scoring 204 runs including a knock of 112 in the first match. Williams has advanced 12 places to 46th position with 197 runs including an unbeaten 118 in the final match. Among bowlers, Sikandar Raza has moved up to 66th place and Donald Tiripano to 90th.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Aleem Dar Creates Record for Most ODIs as an On-Field Umpire

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Super Over win in the final ODI has helped them gain 10 points while Pakistan got 20 points, remaining ahead of Australia on net run rate. England lead with 30 points after playing two series of the Super League, introduced to bring context to ODI cricket and to decide the seven direct qualifiers for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 along with hosts India.