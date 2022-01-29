Shaheen Afridi Chooses Star Indian Batters For Dream Hat-trick; Labels Virat Kohli's Wicket in 2021 T20 WC as Most Prized

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has named his dream hat-trick comprising of the Indian star batters. Shaheen, who was recently named the ICC Cricketer of the Year for 2021, chose India top-order batters “Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli" for his dream hat-trick. Interestingly, Shaheen got the better of all three batters in the ICC 2021 T20 World Cup group stage clash between India and Pakistan, however, it was not a hat-trick.

Asked on ’25 questions’ on ESPNCricinfo, Shaheen chose the Indian trio as his dream-hattrick. He also named Kohli’s wicket in the 2021 T20 WC as his most prized wicket so far.

The tall Pakistan’s pacer was on fire throughout 2021, knocking some of the best batters over across all three formats of the game. Afridi had a year to remember in Tests and T20Is, reaching his peak during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE where he impressed one and all with his sheer speed and skills.

Afridi’s performance against India in the T20 WC was one of the most talked-about bowling performances of the year. He castled opener Rohit Sharma on a duck with a toe-crushing yorker. This would be followed by the dismissal of KL Rahul, whose stumps were knocked over with another peach of a delivery. Later on, he would also get the prized scalp of Virat Kohli in the death overs. India simply could not recover from the opening shock and slumped to their first-ever defeat against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup.

Earlier, after receiving the ICC Cricketer of the year Award, Shaheen said that the performance against India is his most memorable one so far in his career.

“I had many good performances, including five-fors in Tests but my most memorable performance was during our victory against India. It was a historical match and matches with India draw a big audience. Performing against India was a highlight for me in 2021. It was a great year for me and hopefully, you will see good performances in 2022 too,” Afridi said.

