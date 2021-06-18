Shaheen Afridi Clarifies Verbal Spat With Sarfaraz Ahmed, The Former Captain Reacts

The PSL 6 verbal spat between former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and young pacer Shaheen Afridi continues to dominate the headlines.

The incident took place in the 23rd match of the ongoing sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, in which Sarfaraz’s franchise Quetta Gladiators locked horns with Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars. For the unversed, on the last delivery of the penultimate over, Afridi bowled a bouncer to Sarfaraz.

The ball hit former skipper’s helmet and went to the third man.

The batsman managed to get a single and on reaching the non-strikers’ end,

Sarfaraz went on to say something to the pacer. Afridi reverted, leading to a heated argument between the two. The umpire and other cricketers on the field intervened to cool down the situation. Though no strict action was taken, the match referee issued a warning to both.

Post-match, Afridi reportedly revealed that Sarfaraz had asked him to apologize for bowling a bouncer. But he refused to do so as according to him, a bouncer is a legal delivery in cricket and there was nothing wrong with it.

After the match, it was the seamer who faced flak on social media for his misconduct and disrespecting behavior towards former Pakistan captain. The young pacer took to Twitter to issue a clarification about the incidence.

Calling Sarfaraz the pride of all cricketers, Afridi wrote that he was and will always remain his captain. On the verbal spat, the left-arm quick said that it was in the heat of the moment.

In the tweet, Afridi agreed that he should have stayed quiet in respect of Sarfaraz. Wishing the best for his former captain, he concluded the post.

Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021

Things appeared to be good between the two as Sarafraz acknowledged the tweet by the young pacer and wished for his long and successful career.

It’s all good bro.Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field.You are the star of Pakistan too.May Allah give you more success in life. You are little brother to me .All is well 😍🙌 https://t.co/zmRY2a72Em— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 17, 2021

Quoting Afridi’s tweet, Sarfaraz wrote that whatever happened in the field should there only. Referring to him as a little brother, the former Pakistan captain wrote that “all is well.”

