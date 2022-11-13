Shaheen Afridi Hobbles Off! How an England Wicket Cost Pakistan the 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi was forced off in the 16th over of England’s chase during the 2022 T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Shaheen had startedthe second innings with a bang as he dismissed Alex Hales for just one run on the last ball of the first over.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Pakistan were looking set to defend thier set target of 138 when Shadab Khan picked up with the wicket of Harry Brook with Shaheen taking an outragious wicket in the deep. But in the process of taking the catch, the left-arm star pacer seemed to hurt his right knee.

He had to step off the field to get it checked by the pyshio, only returning at the start of the 16th over to bowl. He could manage only the first ball as he looked in discomfort almost immidiately. He could not continue and was forced off to call it a night.

His figures on the night was one wicket at the cost of 13 runs from 2.1 over and an overage of 6.00.

With Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali at the crease, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam turned to off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to complete the over.

Iftikhar started off well, giving away only three runs from the first three balls but Stokes took advantage iof the shorter boundaries down the ground to smash him for four and six.

That turned the tide for England as they gre in confidence and finished off the game with a 5-wicket win and win their second T20 World Cup. With the triumph, England became the cricket’s first-ever dual white-ball champions after winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

“In finals especially when chasing.. you probably forget all the hard work before that, how we bowled, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game. It was a tricky wicket and one that you never felt in, so to restrict them to 130-odd bowlers have to take a lot of credit for that. With that (defeat to Ireland) being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go. In tournaments like these you can’t carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them. Pretty good evening. Representing your country in World Cups is amazing.. but it has been a good one,” Ben Stokes said after the win.

Earlier, Pakistan were restricted to 137/8 from 20 overs as seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran finished with miserly figures of 3-12 off his four overs, bowling Mohammad Rizwan for 15 for the first wicket then grabbing another two scalps in the death overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here