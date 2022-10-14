Shaheen Afridi thanks his physios, set to join Pakistan cricket team ahead of T20 WC

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has completed his rehabilitation and is now set to travel to Australia and link up with the Pakistan squad ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Shaheen shared a picture on Thursday in which the left-arm pacer can be seen along with his physios. The young left-arm pacer thanked the medical unit for helping him in regaining full fitness in time for the big tournament.

He had travelled to London last month to as part of his recovery from a knee injury he sustained during a Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He subsequently missed the Asia Cup 2022 and the following series against England at home and then a tri-series in New Zealand.

“Thank you for the help in my rehabilitation. All the best for the rest of the season. Now on to Australia,” Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

The 22-year-old had suffered the injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

He did travel with the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup in UAE to continue his recovery.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week also conveyed that Shaheen will be available for the world cup warm-up matches as well.

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of a match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting,” Shaheen said in the statement.

Pakistan, in their first practice match, will be up against England on October 17. Two days later, the Babar Azam-led side will face Afghanistan, in their next warm-up game.

Pakistan then kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals India. The India-Pakistan clash is scheduled to be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Shaheen was in sublime form during his side’s T20 World Cup contest against India in 2021. He had picked up the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to restrict India to a below par 151 which Pakistan chased down with ease for a big win.

