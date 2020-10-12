Shahid Afridi Comes Out in MS Dhoni's Support, Says 'Threat to Family is Not Right'

Former Pakistan cricketer has come out in support of MS Dhoni and said that the treatment mated out to Dhoni is not correct.

Chennai Super Kings are not having the best of the times in this year's Indian Premier League. And as a result, skipper MS Dhoni has been trolled brutally on social media. Someone even posted a rape threat to his five-year-old daughter Ziva.

While Dhoni fans have been distraught from the moment they heard this news, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has come out in 'Mahi's support.

“I don’t know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni & his family but it’s not right & shouldn’t happen. Dhoni’s the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He’s taken junior & senior players along this journey & doesn’t deserve such treatment,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

A couple of months ago when Dhoni retired, Afridi had lauded MSD's India career.

One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future. https://t.co/ruw8hQ5z8Z — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 15, 2020

Earlier A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat for allegedly issuing threats against cricketer MS Dhoni’s minor daughter, police said.

“The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh told reporters.

The teenager “confessed” to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said.

Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said.