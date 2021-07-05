Shahid Afridi Comes up with List of Players he Likes Watching, Includes One Indian Too

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was one of the most entertaining players of all times. It was on his ODI debut that he struck a 37-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 1996. The record stood until Corey Anderson, and eventually, AB de Villiers surpassed the mark. But that doesn’t take anything away from the ex-Pakistani all-rounder as churned out many important performances for his team.

In an interaction with Khelo Azadi Se Show on BSports, Afridi was asked the players he loves watching. Initially he named Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar, and later took host of other names as well.

“If we talk about my initial years, Inzamam Ul Haq and Saeed Anwar used to fascinate me. To follow their game, the heard wanted to sit in front of the TV and watch them. I fulfilled my dream when I started playing with them. If you talk about players from other countries, there was Brian Lara and Glenn McGrath," Afridi said.

From the current crop, he likes watching Babr Azam, Fakhar Zaman and de Villiers too. However there was just one Indian in the list. “When it comes to the current generation, I would say AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam… he is outstanding. Fakhar Zaman when in form. He is one player who if gives a start, Pakistan have won matches one-sided. But for that, his consistency is important," the former Pakistan captain added.

Meanwhile, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta feels India Test team vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane, is “not the same player" he used to be five-six years ago when he scored tons of runs at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium batting at No. 3. Rahane didn’t make much of an impact in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, where his 49 and 15 were not enough to save India from an eight-wicket defeat recently.

