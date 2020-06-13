Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Get Well Soon Lala' - Wishes Pour in for Shahid Afridi After Positive Covid-19 Test

After former Pakistan international Shahid Afridi revealed on social media that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus, teammates, fans and, well-wishers sent messages of support for the Pakistan cricket icon.

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
After former Pakistan international Shahid Afridi revealed on social media that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus, teammates, fans and, well-wishers sent messages of support for the Pakistan cricket icon.

The all-rounder tweeted, "I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah"

ALSO READ: Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 

