Shahid Afridi Criticises South Africa’s Decision to Release Players for IPL

South Africa’s decision to allow their players to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while the international series against Pakistan is underway has left former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi unimpressed. Speaking in the aftermath of the Pak vs SA ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1, Afridi said it was "sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket".

South Africa and Pakistan are now set to play four T20Is starting from April 16. However, many of the star players from the Proteas side – including the likes of Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) and Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) – have flown to India to join their respective franchises and will not be representing the national team in upcoming matches. They will now need to complete a seven-day quarantine period and have successive COVID-19 negative reports before being eligible to join their IPL 2021 teammates in the bio-bubble.

Afridi frowned upon the same in a tweet. Meanwhile, he also Pakistan on their "fine series win", saying he has been particularly impressed by opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored back-to-back centuries in the last two ODIs. Afridi’s comments came on the heels of South Africa suffering a 28-run loss in the third and the final ODI.

Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!! https://t.co/5McUzFuo8R — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 7, 2021

Rabada, De Kock, Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) were picked in the squad for the three ODIs vs Pakistan but were left out of the line-up for the T20Is which will be played from next week.

"In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams," a statement from Cricket South Africa had said last month.The IPL 2021 season will kick-off from April 9 with rreigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

