Shahid Afridi Faces Flak Over His Statement Supporting Taliban

There seems to be no end to Controversial remarks being made by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. This time around he has come forward and made a remark about the terrorist outfit Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan. In an interview he went on to say that this time around, Taliban has come with a ‘positive mindset’.

“Taliban have come with a very positive mindset. They’re allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” Afridi told the media in Pakistan on Monday.

Watch the video of Shahid Afridi’s shocking statement here:

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

“Taliban is giving jobs to ladies, supporting cricket and the cricket series against Pakistan as well. Taliban is very positive towards cricket,” Afridi added.

Meet Taliban lover -Shahid Afridi who openly supports TalibanA dreaded terror org which is completely against humanity & freedom of women.He is no less than a radicalised Jihadi !It’s a reflection of radicalisation level & affinity towards terrorism in Pakistani society ! pic.twitter.com/W3dfyW1wiy — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 31, 2021

Watch Pakistani cricketer Shahid @sAfridiOfficial defend the #Taliban Terrorist regime in #Kabul. Afridi is brimming with praise as he equates the Taliban love for cricket as evidence they will let women work. pic.twitter.com/d6QYgE1Ipk pic.twitter.com/QAZDcEGo8u— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 30, 2021

Yes, Taliban brings the same positivity to mind that the captain got whenever Afridi came out to bat in the middle. He hoped for a miracle but got a brain fade 9 times out of 10.https://t.co/4AnfRTu74T— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 31, 2021

When you have to defend the "indefensible" such goofs come up like "allowing" women to work as compared to respecting their right to work just as men's. But then it's Afridi, haven ridden a horse in TV studios to liberate Kashmir; what can be expected of a would-be-Taliban PM? https://t.co/lwDY6KkFLE— Arshia Malik (@arshiaunis) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Former Test captain and renowned commentator Rameez Raja is set to replace Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, source said on Saturday. Raja didn’t respond to calls and messages but media reports said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron-in-chief of the board has decided against giving Mani extension after his term ends this month.

Apparently Imran Khan, himself a former captain under whom Rameez played the 1992 World Cup, feels it is time a former player runs the cricket affairs in the country. Another source said Ehsan Mani had also expressed reluctance to continue for another term due to health issues. The government and the board have already appointed a retired judge, Azmat Sheikh as the election commissioner to conduct the election process for the chairman’s post.

