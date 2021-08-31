CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Shahid Afridi Faces Flak Over His Statement Supporting Taliban
2-MIN READ

Shahid Afridi Faces Flak Over His Statement Supporting Taliban

Afridi has once again made a loose comment.

Afridi has once again made a loose comment.

There seems to be no end to Controversial remarks being made by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. This time around he has come forward and made a remark about the terrorist outfit Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan. In an interview he went on to say that this time around, Taliban has come with a 'positive mindset'.

There seems to be no end to Controversial remarks being made by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. This time around he has come forward and made a remark about the terrorist outfit Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan. In an interview he went on to say that this time around, Taliban has come with a ‘positive mindset’.

“Taliban have come with a very positive mindset. They’re allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” Afridi told the media in Pakistan on Monday.

Watch the video of Shahid Afridi’s shocking statement here:

RELATED NEWS

“Taliban is giving jobs to ladies, supporting cricket and the cricket series against Pakistan as well. Taliban is very positive towards cricket,” Afridi added.

Meanwhile, Former Test captain and renowned commentator Rameez Raja is set to replace Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, source said on Saturday. Raja didn’t respond to calls and messages but media reports said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron-in-chief of the board has decided against giving Mani extension after his term ends this month.

Apparently Imran Khan, himself a former captain under whom Rameez played the 1992 World Cup, feels it is time a former player runs the cricket affairs in the country. Another source said Ehsan Mani had also expressed reluctance to continue for another term due to health issues. The government and the board have already appointed a retired judge, Azmat Sheikh as the election commissioner to conduct the election process for the chairman’s post.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:August 31, 2021, 10:57 IST