Shahid Afridi Foundation Logo to Feature on Pakistan Cricket Team Kits

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi announced that his foundation's logo will feature on the Pakistan cricket team's playing kits during the series against England.
The team are currently in England to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September and were recently spotted with no logo on its training kits.
"We’re delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour #HopeNotOut," Afridi tweeted from his official account.
According to a report in cricketpakistan.com.pk, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was struggling to find a sponsor for the side.
The PCB's last sponsorship contract, with a beverage company, has already expired and only one company has shown interest during the recent bidding process.
The much-anticipated Test series between England ans Pakistan will be preceded by England and the West Indies locking horns in a three-Test series.
Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti have tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave for England on July 8 to join the team ahead of next month’s three-match Test series.
The three, along with masseurs Malang and Mohammad Imran, tested negative on July 1 and 4.
The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.
“The three players and Malang will fly from Lahore on July 8 to join the Pakistan squad,” ESPNcricinfo said in a report.
