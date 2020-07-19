Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Shahid Afridi Likes Gautam Gambhir the Batsman, Says Has Issues as Human Being

The world knows about the turbulent relationship Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir share, ever since the infamous incident during the Kanpur ODI in 2007. The duo keep sprouting controversy by making comments on each other.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
Shahid Afridi Likes Gautam Gambhir the Batsman, Says Has Issues as Human Being

The world knows about the turbulent relationship Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir share, ever since the infamous incident during the Kanpur ODI in 2007. The duo keep sprouting controversy by making comments on each other.

This time the Pakistani has said that he is likes Gambhir as a batsman, but has issues as a human being.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Wishes for Speedy Recovery of Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan from Covid-19

“As a cricketer, as a batsman, I’ve liked him always but as a human being he sometimes says certain things, gives certain treatment that you feel just let it be, he has some problems. His physio has already highlighted that,” Afridi to Zainab Abbas in an interview.

Afridi was talking about comments made by Paddy Upton earlier, in his book where he talked about Gambhir.

Upton had talked about Gambhir's behaviour after scoring a ton and stressing on the mistakes he made.

“Using the popular notion of mental toughness, he was one of the weakest and mentally most insecure’ people I have worked with,” Upton had written.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Reveals How he Tricked Ashwin During 2014 Asia Cup Final

To this Gambhir had replied, “I wanted myself and Indian team to be the best in the world. That’s why I was not satisfied even after scoring 100 as it has been mentioned in Paddy’s book. I see nothing wrong there. As a driven individual, I have tried to raise the bar for myself alone.”

Earlier, Gambhir hit back at Afridi for the latter's comment on Kashmir recently.

"Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?" said Gambhir in a tweet.

