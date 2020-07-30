Shahid Afridi Picks the Better Skipper Between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting
Shahid Afridi, ever since his retirement has been making a lot of controversial statements, which haven't gone down well with some of his fans in India. But this statement by Afridi on MS Dhoni, might just change things for now.
Shahid Afridi Picks the Better Skipper Between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting
Shahid Afridi, ever since his retirement has been making a lot of controversial statements, which haven't gone down well with some of his fans in India. But this statement by Afridi on MS Dhoni, might just change things for now.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings