Shahid Afridi Picks the Better Skipper Between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting

Shahid Afridi, ever since his retirement has been making a lot of controversial statements, which haven't gone down well with some of his fans in India. But this statement by Afridi on MS Dhoni, might just change things for now.

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
When asked to pick a better skipper between Dhoni and Ricky Ponting, he chose the Indian.

“I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters,” wrote Afridi to a fan’s question.

Dhoni is the only skipper in the world to have won all ICC tournaments - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Also he has led India in 332 matches -- most in the world -- in which India won 178 times and lost 120. That makes his overall win percentage of 53, slightly lower than Virat Kohli at 64.

But Ponting on the other hand has a better success rate than Dhoni. In 324 matches Ponting led Australia, they won 220, and lost only 77.

Earlier Suresh Raina had found similarities in captaincy styles of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He had said, "I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team.”

“I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all."

MS Dhoni

