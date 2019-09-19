Shahid Afridi Praises Virat Kohli After Rare Milestone
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Virat Kohli, after the latter became the only player to average over fifty in all the formats. Kohli achieved the milestone during his match-winning knock of 72 against South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali.
