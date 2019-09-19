Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shahid Afridi Praises Virat Kohli After Rare Milestone

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Virat Kohli, after the latter became the only player to average over fifty in all the formats. Kohli achieved the milestone during his match-winning knock of 72 against South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali.

Cricketnext Staff |September 19, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Shahid Afridi Praises Virat Kohli After Rare Milestone

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Virat Kohli, after the latter became the only player to average over fifty in all the formats. Kohli achieved the milestone during his match-winning knock of 72 against South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali.

This was Kohli’s 22nd T20I fifty, as he went past teammate Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in the format. Kohli now has 2441 runs from 71 matches.

Afridi, on Kohli’s feat, tweeted, "Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world."

Kohli was awarded his 11th man of the match award for his performance, which too is second highest in the world. He is just one behind Afghanistan;s Mohammad Nabi, who has 12 awards in his kitty.

