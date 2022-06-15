Shahid Afridi Questions Virat Kohli's Attitude: 'Does He Think he Has Achieved Everything in Life'

Virat Kohli had a tough 2021. It was a year when he saw his team getting knocked out of T20 World Cup 2021, then he stepped down from the position of captaincy. Days later he was stripped off his ODI captaincy before stepping down from Test captaincy as well. All in all, his personal form also suffered. Although it was more than two years that he had scored an international hundred, he was able to score some decent figures in 2020 and the lead upto 2021 when even his fifties have dried up. Fans had thought that Kohli would really make the IPL 2022 count as he was free from the burden of captaining India, instead his season bombed where he scored 341 runs in 16 matches.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi observed Kohli and has now made a remark which is clearly critical of Kohli’s attitude. He told Pakistan news channel “Samaa TV” that former India captain will have to confront himself and look at his attitude.

“In cricket, attitude matters the most. That is what I talk about the most. Do you have an attitude towards cricket or not? That Kohli, earlier in his career, wanted to be the No. 1 batsman in the world… is he still playing cricket with the same motivation? That is the big question. He has the class. But does he really even want to be No. 1 again? Or does he think he has achieved everything in life. Now just relax and pass time? It’s all about attitude,” Afridi.

Kohli took a break from international cricket after IPL 2022 and is currently holidaying in an exotic beach location with his wife Anushka Sharma. The India batter was advised rest by many former cricketers including head coach Ravi Shastri.

“It’s not a lot of people who mentioned it (taking a break),” Kohli told Star Sports in an interview. “There is one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi bhai and that’s because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in.”

