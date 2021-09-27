Shahid Afridi Raises Questions Over Pakistan's Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The Pakistan cricket squad selection for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has not gone down well with former allrounder Shahid Afridi. Raising questions over the exclusion of some of the key players, Afridi said that he did not believe that it was the right team to lead Pakistan’ World Cup campaign.

However, Afridi emphasised that since it’s his national team, he would back them to win the tournament.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Afridi said that some of the inclusions and exclusions in the T20 team were beyond his individual understanding. And also spoke about the speculations regarding team changes ahead of the start of the marquee event and says ideally there should be two-three changes in the squad.

All the teams are required to finalise their T20 World Cup squad by October 10 which means that Pakistan still can modify their selections. The exclusion of Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik in the current list has already raised eyebrows.

Afridi also spoke about PCB’s decision to have former Australian batter Matthew Hayden and former South African pacer Vernon Philander as mentors of the team for the World Cup. He feels that the appointment of the new mentors should have been done after the tournament and added that he did think the decision will have some impact on Pakistan’s performance.

About the last coaches — Mishbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis — quitting the team of their own will, Afridi claimed they have ‘wronged’ Pakistan cricket.

Head coach Misbah and bowling coach Younis quit their roles on the same day when PCB announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. The tournament is slated to be played in UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14 and Pakistan will kickstart their campaign with a clash against arch-rivals India on October 24.

