THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

203/5 (66.3)

West Indies trail by 1 run
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.1)

Marsta CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to field
Concluded

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Shield Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Super Kings

96/3 (10.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Spanga United CC
Spanga United CC*

57 (8.5)

Stockholm Super Kings beat Spanga United CC by 39 runs

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Shahid Afridi Reveals How he Tricked Ashwin During 2014 Asia Cup Final

“The next delivery was a difficult one, I did not get it in the middle. I was in two minds, I was thinking will it go over the ropes or not. But in the end, the ball sailed over the fielder for a six, and I breathed a sigh of relief.”

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Shahid Afridi Reveals How he Tricked Ashwin During 2014 Asia Cup Final

One of the biggest achievements of Shahid Afridi was his last over heroics against India, to help Pakisan lift the Asia Cup in 2014. The former all-rounder has now given an insight into what was he thinking at that time.

In the final over, Pakistan needed 10 runs to win, with just two wickets left. Ashwin removed Saeed Ajmal with the very first delivery of the over. Then Afridi hit two consecutive sixes to seal the victory for the Pakistanis.

“Saeed Ajmal was batting with me,” Afridi said while in conversation with Zainab Abbas. “I told him to put the bat on the ball and somehow get a single. I told him not to go for the sweep shot but he ended up playing one and lost his wicket. Ashwin was bowling well, he was getting some purchase from the track too. Then Junaid Khan came in and I told him the same thing – just get a single. And he somehow managed to get me back on strike.”

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Was Scared to Face Shoaib Akhtar, Looked Scared Against Saeed Ajmal Too: Shahid Afridi

“What I did against Ashwin was that I looked towards the leg side,” he said. “I wanted to trick him so that he thinks that I am going to hit on the leg side. The idea behind it was to force the off-spinner to not bowl his off-spin. And Ashwin did exactly that. He bowled the leg-spin. I hit it over the extra cover region for a six.

“The next delivery was a difficult one, I did not get it in the middle. I was in two minds, I was thinking will it go over the ropes or not.

"But in the end, the ball sailed over the fielder for a six, and I breathed a sigh of relief.”

asia cupIndia vs PakistanR AshwinShahid Afridi

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
