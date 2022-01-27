Shahid Afridi Ruled Out of Pakistan Super League For At Least Seven Days Due to Covid-19

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for Coronavirus after which he was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for at least a week. Afridi who plays for Quetta Gladiators will now miss four league games; nonetheless, this is not the first time that he has been ruled out of PSL with Covid-19. Back in June 2020 he had tested positive after he was involved in relief work during the early stages of the pandemic.

The ESPN Cricinfo reported that Afridi has checked out of his hotel room and will now isolate for a week at his residence instead of the designated area setup by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for Covid-affected individuals. Gladiators have confirmed that he can rejoin the bubble only after seven days of isolation and a negative PCR test.

According to PCB’s protocols, any person who has come in contact with the positive person or anyone who has interacted with him for longer than 15 minutes from less than two meters during the previous 48 hours, will have to be isolated. Afridi was all set to miss the first two games due to a back sprain he had picked up while batting at the nets. It was only recently that Afridi became the latest to join the bandwagon who welcomed Virat’s decision. Speaking with Sama TV, the former all-rounder opined that the ace Indian batter has played enough cricket to know what’s right for him.

“It’s fine in my opinion. Virat has played enough cricket and led the team well. And I believe this is the correct decision. There comes a stage where you can’t handle pressure, and because of it, your own performances get affected. So, I think he has captained for a long time and at a great level. As a batsman, it’s time he enjoys his cricket,” Afridi said.

