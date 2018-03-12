Shahid Afridi 'Sends Off' Batsman, Apologises About Gesture Later

Afridi, who turns out for the Karachi Kings, helped his team come away with a 63 run win against the Multan Sultans by returning with bowling figures of three for 18.
Afridi took one out from the top drawer as he sent the big-hitting Kieron Pollard back to the hut, before following it up with the wicket of Saif Badar.
It is the Badar wicket though which saw the fiery side of Afridi as he showed the 19-year old Pakistani batsman the way back to the dressing room. In simple terms, Afridi gave Badar a ‘send-off’
Shahid Afridi "there's the dressing room" #PSL2018 #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/mS0TlvAhw1— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 10, 2018
That Afridi is a well-respected man within Pakistan cricket is no secret, and after the match he took to social media and displayed exactly why he is so respected.
After the dismissal, Badar attached a video and tweeted expressing his love and respect for the legendary Afridi.
Still love you Shahid bhai❤️ #legend https://t.co/BhscumlPz0— Saif Badar (@imSbadar) March 10, 2018
That, must have touched a nerve with Afridi as he responded very soon to the young batsman and apologized for his rude gesture.
"I'm sorry what happened that was momentum of the game.. I always support my youngsters .Good luck," replied Afridi.
Im sorry what happened that was momentum of the game..I always support my youngester.Good luck— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 11, 2018
Afridi, has not had the best tournament so far with the bat, but as a bowler, in six matches, he has taken 10 wickets at a strike rate of 13.2.
The former Pakistan captain might not be having the best of times with the bat in the PSL but is surely making a difference for his team, Karachi Kings, with the ball. Afridi has the best economy rate (5.72) among the top 20 wicket-takers in the T20 league this season.
In the match against Multan Sultans, Afridi bowled a fourth maiden over of his PSL career which is the most for any bowler in the tournament's history.
First Published: March 12, 2018, 11:08 AM IST