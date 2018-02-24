Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Shahid Afridi Sets PSL Alight With Stunning One-handed Catch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 24, 2018, 3:01 PM IST
Shahid Afridi. (PSL/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi rolled back the years in super style as he pulled off a stunning one-hand catch at the boundary ropes, during his team's first match of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League on Friday.

In the 13th over of the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, southpaw Umar Amin hit the ball over the bowler Mohammad Irfan's head and he was going over long-on boundary ropes. Afridi took his position early just inside the boundary, jumped high in the air and took a one-handed catch. But as his momentum was taking him over the line, he threw the ball back in the air, went out and returned to complete the catch.

The entire stadium went up in delight as both sets of fans started applauding their hero's sensational effort. After taking the catch, Afridi pulled off his trademark celebration as well and had a big smile on his face.











Former teammate Mohammad Hafeez was the first to congratulate Afridi on his wonder catch and wrote on twitter: "WOW LALA, super catch , young boy well done 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼@SAfridiOfficial stay blessed"




Afridi took note of this message from Hafeez and replied with a cheeky tweet: "Abhi to mai jawan hou😎" (I am still very young)




Karachi had more reasons to celebrate other than this brilliant catch from one of their star players as the went onto beat Quetta very comfortably to start their season with on a winning note. After putting on 149 with the bat, Karachi bowlers restricted Quetta to 130/9 in their designated 20 overs.

First Published: February 24, 2018, 3:01 PM IST

