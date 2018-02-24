Shahid Afridi Sets PSL Alight With Stunning One-handed Catch

In the 13th over of the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, southpaw Umar Amin hit the ball over the bowler Mohammad Irfan's head and he was going over long-on boundary ropes. Afridi took his position early just inside the boundary, jumped high in the air and took a one-handed catch. But as his momentum was taking him over the line, he threw the ball back in the air, went out and returned to complete the catch.
The entire stadium went up in delight as both sets of fans started applauding their hero's sensational effort. After taking the catch, Afridi pulled off his trademark celebration as well and had a big smile on his face.
Dunya age se burhi hoti he yeh banda jawan @SAfridiOfficial superb👌🏻❤️ #psl2018 pic.twitter.com/5YmSr9hjy0— Shaharyar Ejaz🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 23, 2018
Let the pictures do the talking #HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/cw9NC28e9z— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2018
The super catch moments by our very own Lala @SAfridiOfficial ❤#supercatch #KarachiKings #ShahidAfridi #KKvsQG #DeDhanaDhan #KKwon pic.twitter.com/HkRIMmhtpr— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 23, 2018
Former teammate Mohammad Hafeez was the first to congratulate Afridi on his wonder catch and wrote on twitter: "WOW LALA, super catch , young boy well done 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼@SAfridiOfficial stay blessed"
WOW LALA, super catch , young boy well done 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼@SAfridiOfficial stay blessed https://t.co/fC6kQYgUWP— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 23, 2018
Afridi took note of this message from Hafeez and replied with a cheeky tweet: "Abhi to mai jawan hou😎" (I am still very young)
Abhi to mai jawan hou😎 https://t.co/9YPExA8UuB— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 23, 2018
Karachi had more reasons to celebrate other than this brilliant catch from one of their star players as the went onto beat Quetta very comfortably to start their season with on a winning note. After putting on 149 with the bat, Karachi bowlers restricted Quetta to 130/9 in their designated 20 overs.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Afridi CatchKarachi KingsPakistan Super LeaguePakistan Super League 2018PSL 2018Quetta GladiatorsShahid Afridi
First Published: February 24, 2018, 3:01 PM IST