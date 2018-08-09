Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Shahid Afridi to Miss CPL Due to Knee Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 9, 2018, 9:29 AM IST
Shahid Afridi. (Image credit: PSL)

Shahid Afridi will miss the Caribbean Premier League due to a long-standing knee injury which he sustained during the Pakistan Super League in March.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to share the news and added that the rehabilitation process still ongoing,

“Due to my knee rehab I’ll have to sadly miss out this year’s #BiggestPartyInSport with the @JAMTallawahs,” Afridi tweeted. “I’ll be cheering for the team from home and I’m sure @simadwasim (Imad Wasim) will fill up for me.”




Afridi has taken the field even after sustaining the injury – he played six matches for Edmonton Royals in the Global Canada T20 League in July, and also captained ICC World XI against the Windies in the Hurricane Relief T20I in May.

The all-rounder announced his international retirement last year, but continues to play T20 cricket for franchises the world over.

First Published: August 9, 2018, 9:29 AM IST
Loading...