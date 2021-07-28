Shahid Afridi To Play Nepal's Everest Premier League With Sandeep Lamichhane

Former Pakistan captain and legend Shahid Afridi will be featuring in Nepal’s domestic T20 competition Everest T20 alongside the local superstar Sandeep Lamichhane. Both the players have special bond with each other; the Nepal youngster made his international T20 debut playing with Afridi when both the cricketers turned up for World XI match against world champions West Indies.

Both have also featured together in Pakistan Super League and the Afghanistan Super League. “Welcome on board with Kathmandu Kings XI," Lamichhane told Afridi in a video message at the launch of the team’s campaign. “All the boys are really excited to see you here on the field. And I personally know you are going to have a great time during your visit to Nepal. Can’t wait to see you joining the team."

Looking forward to visiting Nepal and playing @eplt20official and for sure will visit some more places I hear have beauty like no other https://t.co/tcubpAVDf0— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2021

“This will be my first visit to Kathmandu," Afridi said. “I am very excited and looking forward to visiting." When he was asked how many sixes will he hit in the tournament, he replied: “That depends on the bowling on the day, but I will try my level best to entertain the people of Nepal."

RELATED NEWS Chris Gayle to Play in Nepal's Everest Premier League

Everest T20 was all set to sign bigwigs like Chris Gayle, but then Covid-19 struck and the games were postponed. The tournament held its inaugural tourney in 2016 before it was abruptly halted in 2018. It was all set to kick off in 2020 before the pandemic struck.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here