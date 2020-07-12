Shahid Afridi Wishes for Speedy Recovery of Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan from Covid-19
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, for quite sometime now had been making inflammatory comments about India and the Prime Minister. But the news of Amitabh Bachchan and family contracting coronavirus, hasn't gone down well with him too.
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, for quite sometime now had been making inflammatory comments about India and the Prime Minister. But the news of Amitabh Bachchan and family contracting coronavirus, hasn't gone down well with him too.
