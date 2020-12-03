Shahid Afridi's Daughter Hospitalised; Allrounder Cuts Short LPL 2020 Stint

Allrounder Shahid Afridi has returned to Pakistan from Sri Lanka - leaving the Lanka Premier League 2020 - to tend to his ailing daughter, who has been hospitalized.

Afridi took to Twitter to announce his departure from Sri Lanka to attend to a "personal emergency", adding he would return to his Galle Gladiators franchise "after the situation is handled".

Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 2, 2020

However, LPL's official twitter handle later revealed that Afridi's daughter has been admitted to hospital.

Do you know the reason for @SAfridiOfficial 's return to the country? His daughter has been admitted to hospital 🏥 We pray for speedy recovery 🙏 #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/cY15W8jpPq — Lanka Premier League (@LPLt20official) December 2, 2020

If Afridi returns to play the tournament may only have to will have to undergo and short quarantine period and Covid-19 Tests and not take the mandatory 3-day quarantine. Afridi had contracted the virus earlier this year and tests on arrival to Sri Lanka showed he had antibodies for the contagious virus.

Earlier, Afridi and LPL had hit the headlines after the allrounder was captured on video rebuffing Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq after his skirmish with Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir.

Amir of the Gladiators and Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq were trying to get into each other's face at the end of a LPL game. Gladiators skipper Afridi was not very floored with the Kandy Tuskers’ pacer’s escapades after the latter got involved in a squabble with Gladiators’ left-arm pacer. Afridi was exchanging a few words with Tuskers’ Naveen-ul-Haq.