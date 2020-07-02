Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Shahid Afridi's Wife and Daughters Clear of Coronavirus

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday revealed that his wife and two daughters have tested negative for COVID-19 after initially testing positive for the deadly virus.

IANS |July 2, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
Shahid Afridi's Wife and Daughters Clear of Coronavirus

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday revealed that his wife and two daughters have tested negative for COVID-19 after initially testing positive for the deadly virus.

Afridi took to popular social media platform Twitter to make the revelation and also thanked his followers for their wishes. Afridi also shared a picture of himself, holding his youngest daughter.

His post read: "Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one."

Afridi, last month, had announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had urged his followers to pray for him.

ALSO READ | Shahid and Shaheen Afridi Wish 'Warrior' Pakistan Players Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

"I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome," Afridi had tweeted on June 13.

Putting aside his rivalry with Afridi, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had wished him speedy recovery after the former Pakistan captain had made his coronavirus result public.

"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir had told Aaj Tak.

"But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible."

coronaviruscoronavirus in pakistanOff The Fieldshahdi afridishahid afridi family

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more