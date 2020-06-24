Shahid and Shaheen Afridi Wish 'Warrior' Pakistan Players Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and current pacer Shaheen Afridi took to twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the 10 Pakistan players and masseur who tested positive for COVID-19.
Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan tested positive for the virus ahead of Pakistan's tour of England.
ALSO READ: 7 More Pakistan Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus
"Prayers for quick recovery of Fakhar, Imran Khan, Kashif, Hafeez, Hasnain, Rizwan and Wahab and Malang. Please take good care. Appeal to all Pakistanis, please take the virus seriously," Shahid Afridi tweeted.
Prayers for quick recovery of Fakhar, Imran Khan, Kashif, Hafeez, Hasnain, Rizwan and Wahab and Malang. Please take good care. Appeal to all Pakistanis, please take the virus seriously!— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 23, 2020
Prayers for quick recovery of Fakhar, Imran Khan, Kashif, Hafeez, Hasnain, Rizwan and Wahab and Malang. Please take good care. Appeal to all Pakistanis, please take the virus seriously!
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 23, 2020
Prayers are for my Pakistan Team friends & seniors who have tested positive for COVID-19. The good thing is that all had no symptoms and some have also developed the antibodies.You are all warriors. Get well soon, in sha Allah. #RiseAndRise— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 23, 2020
Prayers are for my Pakistan Team friends & seniors who have tested positive for COVID-19. The good thing is that all had no symptoms and some have also developed the antibodies.
You are all warriors. Get well soon, in sha Allah. #RiseAndRise
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 23, 2020
Shahid Afridi himself was tested positive for the dreaded virus last week, and is currently on his way to recovery.
Despite 10 players testing positive, PCB stressed that their tour of England is on as planned.
Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals during the tour. The final itinerary is expected to be announced later this week.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shahid and Shaheen Afridi Wish 'Warrior' Pakistan Players Speedy Recovery From COVID-19
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and current pacer Shaheen Afridi took to twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the 10 Pakistan players
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings