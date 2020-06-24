Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Shahid and Shaheen Afridi Wish 'Warrior' Pakistan Players Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and current pacer Shaheen Afridi took to twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the 10 Pakistan players

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
Shahid and Shaheen Afridi Wish 'Warrior' Pakistan Players Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and current pacer Shaheen Afridi took to twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the 10 Pakistan players and masseur who tested positive for COVID-19.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan tested positive for the virus ahead of Pakistan's tour of England.

ALSO READ: 7 More Pakistan Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus

"Prayers for quick recovery of Fakhar, Imran Khan, Kashif, Hafeez, Hasnain, Rizwan and Wahab and Malang. Please take good care. Appeal to all Pakistanis, please take the virus seriously," Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, called them 'warriors'.

Shahid Afridi himself was tested positive for the dreaded virus last week, and is currently on his way to recovery.

Despite 10 players testing positive, PCB stressed that their tour of England is on as planned.

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals during the tour. The final itinerary is expected to be announced later this week.

Fakhar ZamanImran Khanmohammad hafeezpakistanShadab KhanShaheen AfridiShahid AfridiWahab Riaz

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more