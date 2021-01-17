CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release On Diwali

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release On Diwali

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced that his film "Jersey", a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will hit the theatres on November 5. "Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 17, 2021, 1:36 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release On Diwali

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced that his film “Jersey”, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will hit the theatres on November 5. “Jersey” chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Kapoor, 39, who plays the lead role in the movie, said the story celebrates undying “human spirit”. “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram. The “Kabir Singh” star had started filming the movie earlier last year but the shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic The team resumed the production in October and shot in various location in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh with safety protocols in place.

Producer Aman Gill said Diwali is the perfect time to release a family sports drama like “Jersey”. Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring Jersey,’ a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey,” Gill said. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well.

“Jersey” is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches