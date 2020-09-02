Shaheen Shah Afridi to Turn Up for Hampshire for Remainder of T20 Blast

Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been signed up by Hampshire for the remaining of their English T20 Blast campaign.
Afridi featured in Pakistan's 5-run win over England in the third and final T20I, picking up two wickets to set up the win.
Now with international duty over, the left-arm seamer can gain some valuable experience playing in English conditions.
"We're delighted that Shaheen can join us for the remainder of the Vitality Blast, the skill he possesses with the white ball in hand will add depth and an extra dimension to our side," Director of Hampshire Cricket Giles White told 'The Cricketer'.
In 45 T20s, Afridi has accounted for 57 wickets at an average of 21.84.
He becomes the second Pakistan international to feature in the competition, with T20 skipper Babar Azam joining Somerset.
Meanwhile spin all-rounder Imad Wasim has been roped in by Nottinghamshire.
