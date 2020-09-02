Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL, 2020 Match 24, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 September, 2020

2ND INN

St Lucia Zouks

109/7 (20.0)

St Lucia Zouks
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

54/1 (7.5)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 56 runs in 73 balls at 4.60 rpo

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Turn Up for Hampshire for Remainder of T20 Blast

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and spin all-rounder Imad Wasim will be featuring in the remainder of the English T20 Blast.

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Pakistan pacer Shahin Shah Afridi in action.

Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been signed up by Hampshire for the remaining of their English T20 Blast campaign.

Also read: Mohammad Hafeez, Bowlers Star as Pakistan Square Series in Thriller

Afridi featured in Pakistan's 5-run win over England in the third and final T20I, picking up two wickets to set up the win.

Now with international duty over, the left-arm seamer can gain some valuable experience playing in English conditions.

"We're delighted that Shaheen can join us for the remainder of the Vitality Blast, the skill he possesses with the white ball in hand will add depth and an extra dimension to our side," Director of Hampshire Cricket Giles White told 'The Cricketer'.

In 45 T20s, Afridi has accounted for 57 wickets at an average of 21.84.

He becomes the second Pakistan international to feature in the competition, with T20 skipper Babar Azam joining Somerset.

Meanwhile spin all-rounder Imad Wasim has been roped in by Nottinghamshire.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 5083 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
