Shahnawaz Dahani Misses Schoolboy Run-Out Chance in PSL, Commentators In Shock | WATCH

The inaugural match of this season’s PSL (Pakistan Super League) was nothing short of action as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultan by just a single run. Chasing 176 to win, Multan looked set to derail Lahore’s title defense in the tournament opener with set batters Mohammad Rizwan and David Miller looking certain to knock off 49 needed off the last five overs but Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had other plans as they dismissed both the set batters and soaked in pressure brilliantly to win the contest by 1 run.

Nevertheless, the match will also be remembered for this gaffe which was committed by Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani who missed a routine run out chance, leaving the commentators in a laugh riot. It happened when Qalandars were batting. The Pak pacer was bowling his third over of the day which also was the 17th over of the innings.

Lahore had taken their score to 130/4 after 16 overs when Dahani had the chance to give his team a fifth wicket, but it all went downhill. Raza tapped the first ball of the over down the pitch but his partner Hussain Talat charged down the wicket. He was more than halfway down when he realised that Raza hasn’t moved, and turns back.

Dahani meanwhile, who has ample time to collect the ball and inflict a run-out makes a total mess of it. He picked the ball and after deciding to throw the ball from a few yards, misses the stumps. There was enough time for Dahani to run towards the stumps and dislodge them but instead he chose to throw and paid the price.

Even the on-air commentators were amused and couldn’t help by chuckle at the incident. Waqar Younis one of the on-air commentators said: “They are both at one end. He could have just run. WHY? WHY? God," while the other one said, “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad," followed by a burst of laughter caught on the mic. Raza then took the attack to Dahani, hitting him for a six and a four.

