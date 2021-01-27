- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
Shai Hope Found Positive for Covid-19; Placed in Isolation Ahead of Crucial Domestic Competition
West Indies international Shai Hope has been found Covid-19 positive alongside his brother Kyle Hope. The development comes on the back of Cricket West Indies's regional ODI tournament Super 50 Cup.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 12:12 PM IST
West Indies international Shai Hope has been found Covid-19 positive alongside his brother Kyle Hope. The development comes on the back of Cricket West Indies's regional ODI tournament Super 50 Cup."The results were released following the first completed tests of the Barbados Pride squad and management on Sunday. Shai and Kyle Hope will be placed in isolation in accordance with Government of Barbados protocols," a statement from Barbados Cricket Association read.
Both the players won't be taking part and will be replaced by by wicket-keeper/batsman Tevyn Walcott and top-order batsman Zachary McCaskie. Both are to immediately undergo the required testing and protocols.
West Indies are currently playing in Bangladesh and the tournament can be a good way to reinforce the national team with good alternatives. Especially the string of poor results from the national team. They have lost 3 match ODI series 3-0 to Bangladesh. This was a clean sweep and that doesn't augur well with the visitors if they want the right buildup for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking