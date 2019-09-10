Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shakib Accepts Blame for Afghanistan Loss But Hits Out at Teammates

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan took responsibility for the loss to Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Chittagong, saying that if he had batted through the innings the home team would have secured a draw.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
"The whole blame goes on my shoulders. I was very nervous when I came out to bat and got out the first ball and it was my fault. I should have taken more responsibility and could have avoided the cut shot," Shakib told reporters after the match.

"We had to play only one hour and 10 minutes, and I got out the first ball. So, it became harder for the team. The dressing room would have felt more comfortable if I had stayed out," he added.

However, he did not spare his teammates when asked to discuss just how poorly they fared in the match.

"We probably got zero (out of hundred). The Afghans earned a letter mark, and we could not put them under any pressure. It is very difficult to accept (this defeat), so it is very disappointing."

To back up his statements, Shakib pointed to Mehidy Hasan reviewing his dismissal despite it being clearly out as well as Soumya Sarkar taking a single when batting alongside number 11 Nayeem Hasan.

"Taijul's dismissal was bat-pad, but Miraz had taken the review. I think a player who has played cricket even for one day would understand that it was out. If he hadn't taken that review, Taijul could have used it.

"Soumya put his hand on his head after taking that run. It means he doesn't understand what he needs to do, what is his role. These things have to be learnt with experience. And how many days it will take to learn... not easy to say."

Shakib also admitted that he would much rather not even be at the helm of the team in any format, adding that he's only leading the side now because they are not in good shape.

"I am not even mentally prepared to lead in Tests and T20s. But the team is not in a good shape, so I understand that I have to lead to get it back on track.

"Otherwise, I am not really interested in leading in any format. I can focus on myself if I am not captaining, which would help the team. I want to see the younger lot to take responsibility. We got captaincy at a very young age, but they have now turned 26-27.

"Unless you give them responsibility, you won't know what they can do. The World Test Championship and T20 World Cup are up ahead, so we should plan for the next four years."

