Shakib-Al-Hasan Death Threat: BCB Assigns Personal Bodyguard to All-Rounder

The move comes in the aftermath of the death threat the all-rounder received for inaugurating Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata.

Bangladesh Cricket Board has assigned a personal bodyguard for their most popular cricketer in modern times Shakib-al-Hasan. The move comes in the aftermath of the death threat he received for inaugurating Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata.The guard was seen escorting Shakib during the practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Also read: Bangladesh Man Arrested for Giving Death Threat to Shakib Al Hasan for Inaugurating Kali Puja

“We have taken the measure as precaution although we see the threats as personal and isolated incidents,” Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told BDNews24.com.

Earlier Bangladesh police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly issued death threats to cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for inaugurating a Kali puja pandal in Kolkata, even as the cricketer issued an apology and said he only joined the function briefly.A joint team of the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police arrested 28-year-old Mohsin Talukdar from southeastern Sunamganj district after 24 hours of a massive manhunt. "He is now in our custody awaiting subsequent legal procedures," a police officer familiar with the development told PTI.

Also read: Shakib Al Hasan Death Threat Case: Freedom of Expression Does Not Mean Someone Can go Against Law -- Bangladesh Home Minister

After the cricketer's picture at the programme in Kolkata's "Amra Sobai Club" went viral, Talukdar went live on Facebook on Sunday night carrying a large machete in his hand and threatened to kill Shakib, saying he hurt his religious sentiments by inaugurating the Puja event in the West Bengal's capital city.

By early morning, Talkudar, however, withdrew the threat and apologised in another live video on social media and then went into hiding. He was later traced in neighbouring Sunamganj district. His wife was previously detained for questioning. Shakib Al Hasan offers public apology after Islamist threatens to The 33-year-old cricketer in a post on Facebook denied inaugurating the puja pandal. He said it was inaugurated by Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

"Media, social media everywhere it was flooded that I went to Kolkata to inaugurate a puja ceremony which actually was not the reason behind my visit and I did not inaugurate puja.