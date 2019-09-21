Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chattogram

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Shakib Al Hasan Leads Bangladesh to Win Over Afghanistan

Medium pacer Karim Janat dismissed Mushfiqur in the 11th over before a floodlight disruption enabled Afghanistan's bowlers to regroup.

AFP |September 21, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan Leads Bangladesh to Win Over Afghanistan

Shakib Al Hasan smacked an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh ended their four-match losing streak to Afghanistan in T20 internationals with a four-wicket win in their final league match of the tri-nation tournament in Chittagong on Saturday.

Shakib hit an unbeaten 70 off 45 balls to guide Bangladesh to 139-6 in 19 overs after young off-spinner Afif Hossain led the bowling effort with 2-9, helping the home side restrict Afghanistan to 138-7 in 20 overs.

In pursuit of a modest target, Bangladesh wobbled at the start as openers Liton Das (four) and Najmul Hossain (five) both fell cheaply before Shakib put on 58 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim to steady the innings.

Mushfiqur made 26 off 25 balls, but not before he was dropped by substitute fielder Najib Tarakai off Mohammad Nabi on 14.

Medium pacer Karim Janat dismissed Mushfiqur in the 11th over before a floodlight disruption enabled Afghanistan's bowlers to regroup.

Rashid Khan struck twice after the delay and debutant Naveen-ul-Haq also claimed a wicket as Bangladesh lost Mahmudullah (six), Sabbir Rahman (one) and Afif (two) in quick succession to slide to 104-6.

Mosaddek Hossain cut Rashid late for a brilliant boundary to ease some pressure on the home side before Shakib struck the Afghanistan skipper for a four and six in consecutive balls to take Bangladesh close.

"If you look at the last few months, we haven't been up to the mark in T20s. We're working on it. The bowlers bowled well on the wicket," Shakib said after the match.

"We needed someone to bat through the innings. And luckily today it was my day," he said.

Mosaddek, who was unbeaten on 19, chipped Naveen at mid-on for two runs in the last ball of the penultimate over to complete only Bangladesh's second T20 win against Afghanistan.

Naveen and Rashid claimed two wickets each for Afghanistan.

Earlier, Afif swung the momentum Bangladesh's way with his double strike in the 10th over of Afghanistan's innings after Hazratullah Zazai made 47 runs off 35 balls, putting on 75 runs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening stand.

A wicket apiece for Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman left Afghanistan in disarray before Shafiqullah's 23 off 17 balls gave them a glimmer of hope.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh had already qualified for Tuesday's final in Dhaka after winning two of their previous three matches in a competition that also featured Zimbabwe.

"Best things are that it's happened in the group stages. We have to restart and do the basics right for the final," Rashid said.

str/sa/mw

Bangladesh vs AfghanistanBangladesh vs Afghanistan T20Rashid Khanshakib al hasan

Related stories

Mahmudullah half-century Guides Bangladesh to Tri-series Final
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 10:59 PM IST

Mahmudullah half-century Guides Bangladesh to Tri-series Final

Really Special to Lead Zimbabwe to Win in My Last Game: Masakadza
Cricketnext Staff | September 21, 2019, 2:48 PM IST

Really Special to Lead Zimbabwe to Win in My Last Game: Masakadza

'Not Much Interest' - Shakib Al Hasan Dislikes Tests, Says Board Chief
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 3:39 PM IST

'Not Much Interest' - Shakib Al Hasan Dislikes Tests, Says Board Chief

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more