Shakib Al Hasan Likely to Miss Asia Cup Due to Finger Injury

"We all know that I have to have a surgery," Shakib told reporters at Dhaka airport after Bangladesh team's return from the West Indies.
"But I feel the earlier it is done, the better, most probably before the Asia Cup," he said.
Shakib hurt his little finger on his left hand during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.
He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March after receiving treatment from Australia, where doctors had advised him to have surgery.
His pain returned during the recent Twenty20 international series against the West Indies, which Bangladesh won by 2-1 in the Caribbean and the United States.
With a busy schedule coming for Bangladesh leading up to the World Cup 2019, Shakib felt he should not delay his surgery.
"I don't want to play without being fully fit. If I think that way, it should be done before Asia Cup and that is normal," he said.
Bangladesh are drawn in Pool B with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held from September 15 to 28.
First Published: August 9, 2018, 2:56 PM IST