Shakib Al Hasan Loses His Calm in BPL, Walks Out on Field and Shouts at Umpire | Watch

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has once again roped himself in a controversy in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This time, he got involved in a verbal spat with the umpire. It all happened when Shakib-led Fortune Barishal squared off against Rangpur Riders in match No.7 of the BPL 2023 on Tuesday.

The incident occured before any ball was bowled in the match. The Fortune Barishal openers had walked out to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and soon after skipper Shakib was seen shouting at his batters from the boundary ropes.

A few moments later, disappointed Shakib decided to take matters in his own hands as he came to the field and charged at the match umpire. He lashed out at the umpire for not allowing Anamul Haque Bijoy to take the first strike. He was further seen getting involved in an animated discussion with the match officials and the video of the incident soon became a big talking point on social media.

Typical #ShakibAlHasan, he is not happy, and making his point clear. Drama before a ball has been bowled in the 2nd innings between Barishal and Riders. Watch #BangladeshPremierleague LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/vLriRGlyZ2@BCBtigers#BPLOnFanCode #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/nqImQtv3ab — FanCode (@FanCode) January 10, 2023

This isn’t the first incident in the league as a few days back, Shakib was seen angry with umpire’s decision of not giving a wide. At that time as well, he was seen having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.

However, talking about the match on Tuesday, Nurul Hasan-led Rangpur Riders managed to register 158-7 in 20 overs. Opener Rony Talukdar scored 40 off 28 while Shoaib Malik played an unbeaten knock of 54 off 36 in 20 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged two wickets for the Shakib-led side. On the other side, Fortune Barishal completed the run-chase in just 19.2 overs, winning the match by 6-wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Star batter Ibrahim Zadran smashed a quick-fire 52 off 41 balls while Hasan Miraz also contributed with 43 off 29 balls.

After the match, Shakib opened up about the match, though he refrained from speaking much about earlier incident. He said, “I think we put on a better show today. They were batting really well in the 10th over but we came back well in the 2nd half and that changed the momentum. We did not take unnecessary challenges with the bat. Important to build partnerships and Miraz and Ibrahim did that perfectly. Can’t get better than that to get a wicket first ball after winning the toss and bowling first."

