Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Join Bangladesh Squad in Dhaka Ahead of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman on Tuesday joined the Bangladesh squad in bio-bubble and started training with the rest of the team for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka.

Both Shakib and Rehman were in self-isolation after returning from India following the deferment of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on May 4. While Shakib was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, Rehman was with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

According to a report published in ESPNcricinfo, on Tuesday, the duo was shifted from hotel quarantine to the team’s bio-bubble. Prior to their transfer, Shakib and Rehman were tested thrice for the coronavirus infection.

The chief executive of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nizamuddin Chowdhury also reckoned that no exception will be made for the duo and they will remain in the bio-bubble until the series is concluded.

“The directive that they must practise while staying in a bio-bubble environment still stands. They are practising while within the bio-bubble. This is not a special consideration. They have shifted from their hotel quarantine to the team’s bio-bubble,” he said.

The ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will kick-start on May 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The remaining two games would also be played at the same venue due to the COVID-19 scare. The second and third game will take place on May 25 and May 28 respectively. The limited-overs series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is part of the International Cricket Council (ICC’) ODI Super League.

It is Bangladesh’s third ODI series in the ICC’s World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently sitting at the sixth spot with 30 points in their kitty. In their previous fixture, Bangladesh defeated West Indies 3-0 at home.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are placed at the 12th spot with -2 points from three games.

