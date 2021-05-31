Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Set to Miss Rest of IPL 2021 as BCB Says No to NOC

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are unlikely to take part in the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board said it would be impossible to give no-objection certificates. Shakib is a part of Kolkata Knight Riders squad while Mustafizur is with Rajasthan Royals. The BCB will decline NOC as Bangladesh have national commitments ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, Nazmul Hossani, the BCB president, has said.

“It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don’t see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) world cup coming up and now every match is important,” Nazmul was quoted saying by Ekkator TV, a local news channel in Bangladesh.

The IPL was suspended in the first week of May due to cases of COVID-19 within the IPL bubbles, including KKR’s. The BCCI has announced that it will hold the rest of the tournament in UAE in September-October.

However, Bangladesh have series against Australia, England and New Zealand during that period. England and Wales Cricket Board has also said English players will not take part in the tournament due to a packed schedule. Australia, meanwhile, are yet to make any decisions. BCCI is also said to be negotiating with the West Indies Cricket Board to ensure its players are available.

The BCB is also unlikely to give Shakib an NOC for the Caribbean Premier League 2021.

Shakib played three matches for KKR in IPL 2021. Mustafizur played all games for Rajasthan Royals this season, benefiting from the absence of Jofra Archer.

