Shakib-al-Hasan Raises Questions Over Guidelines Issued by the ICC

Banned Bangladesh players Shakib-al-Hasan has raised doubts over the guidelines issued by the ICC for resumption of cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |May 24, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
Dhaka: Banned Bangladesh players Shakib-al-Hasan has raised doubts over the guidelines issued by the ICC for resumption of cricket.

The measures include the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball.

"Now we are hearing that it (COVID-19 virus) might spread around 12 feet, not just three or six. So does it mean the two batsmen can't meet at the end of the over?" asked the cricketer.

"They will stand at their ends? Won't there be any crowd in the stadium? Will the wicketkeeper stand afar? What would happen to close-in fielders? These things require discussions," he was quoted as saying by 'Prothom Alo' newspaper.

"I don't think they (ICC) will take a chance before they are very sure. Whatever it is, life comes first. I am sure they will think of safety first," he said.

Shakib also said that he is waiting to return to the game and counting every day.

"I am counting days in two ways. One, when will corona be over, and the other, when will my suspension end. I am going through a tough time.

"Although there's no cricket going on anywhere, I know that if it starts tomorrow, I won't be able to play cricket.

"When you are restricted about something, whether others talk about it or not, you know yourself about what you are going through," he said.

