Shakib Al Hasan Reaches New Milestone: Fastest Cricketer to 4000 Runs and 200 Wickets in Tests

Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan is scaling new heights in every format of the game. After becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, the star-all-rounder added another feather in his overgrowing set of achievements this time in Test cricket.

Having missed the first Test against Pakistan, the 34-year-old returned for the second. Although the veteran scored 33 runs in the first innings, his solid 63 was the top score in the second innings for his side on the final day of the Dhaka Test. However, his innings which comprised nine fours in the second essay was not enough to prevent Pakistan from registering an innings win and clinching the series 2-0.

In his innings, Hasan became the sixth cricketer in history to register a colossal double milestone of 4000 Test runs and 200 wickets. In the process, he not only joined an elite list of legends, but also eclipsed their record as his double feat needed just 59 Tests.

Only five players before him could achieve this feat, the quickest to do it was England’s legendary former captain Sir Ian Botham – 69 Tests, West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers needed 11 more (80 Tests) to reach the impressive double, while former India skipper Kapil Dev needed 97 matches. The list also included South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Daniel Vettori of New Zealand, who needed 102 and 101 Tests, respectively, to get there.

Notably, Hasan had earlier achieved the feat of reaching 3000 Test runs and 200 wickets playing the least amount of matches as well (54). His envious list of achievements also include highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history, as he accounts for 40 scalps so far. He pipped Shahid Afridi’s 39 wicket record, when he dismissed Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando in Sharjah in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. During the marquee tournament, Hasan also became the second player to score over 40 runs and take four wickets in a match. He also has six 4-wicket hauls in the tournament, the most by any cricketer.

Furthermore, he is among only four all-rounders to score more than 6000 runs and take over 250 wickets in ODIs. In the shortest format, he is one of the three players to have scored 5000 runs, taken 300 wickets and grabbed 50 catches.

