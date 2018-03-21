Shakib Al Hasan Responsible For Breaking Dressing Room Glass: Reports

After much drama, the match finally ended with Mahmudullah Riyad sealing the victory for Bangladesh by hitting a six on the penultimate ball of the match.
Though the match had ended, it wasn’t the end of the tiff between the players. In fact the glass door of the dressing room was broken by the Bangladeshi players. Bangladesh Cricket Board Chief Nazmul Hasan later had to apologise for the incident. According to a Sri Lankan newspaper, The Island, Match Referee Chris Broad spoke to the caterers in the dressing room, to find out the culprit.
The caterers informed Broad that Shakib Al Hasan was responsible for the destruction. The caterers also seemed to have seen Shakib push the door forcefully, causing the damage. Broad had handed a 25 per cent fine to Shakib. The Bangladeshi skipper had pleaded guilty to the charge of 'conduct contrary to the spirit of the game'.
Reserve player Nurul Hasan, who was sent with a message from the dressing room, was also involved in a spat with Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perara, and the former was fined 25 per cent of his match fee.
Broad later in his ruling had said, “I understand that it was… tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with (a) place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard. Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then had the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse.”
First Published: March 21, 2018, 12:09 PM IST