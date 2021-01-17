Shakib Al Hasan Returns to Bangladesh ODI Squad for West Indies Series After Serving Ban

India vs Australia (TEST)

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Saturday included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming home ODI series against the West Indies, thus marking his return to international cricket after a one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. The three match ODI series will start on January 20 in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Shakib, 33, was handed a two-year ban in October, of which one year was suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code. The all-rounder was Bangladesh's captain in T20Is and Tests at the time.

He returns to the ODI squad as an ordinary member with Tamim Iqbal leading the side.

The first two matches of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI is at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on 25 January.

Bangladesh has appointed Jon Lewis as batting coach for the upcoming two bilateral series against the West Indies and New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.The 50-year-old Englishman, who had served as batting coach of Sri Lanka cricket team, will step in the shoes of Neil McKenzie, who stepped down last August citing family reasons.

"He (Lewis) is coming in a day or two, after which we will speak in person. We had three or four coaches in our shortlist but we considered his experience," BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "After discussing the shortlist among ourselves, including the head coach, we decided to select him."Due to the pandemic, nobody wants to go on a long-term contract. We will see him for a couple of series and then see if we can keep him for a longer period."

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam