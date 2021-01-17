- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021
Shakib Al Hasan Returns to Bangladesh ODI Squad for West Indies Series After Serving Ban
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Saturday included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming home ODI series against the West Indies, thus marking his return to international cricket after a one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. The three match ODI series will start on January 20 in Mirpur, Dhaka.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 17, 2021, 10:39 AM IST
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Saturday included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming home ODI series against the West Indies, thus marking his return to international cricket after a one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. The three match ODI series will start on January 20 in Mirpur, Dhaka.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Score, IND v AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Brisbane: Washington, Thakur Resume After Tea
Shakib, 33, was handed a two-year ban in October, of which one year was suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code. The all-rounder was Bangladesh's captain in T20Is and Tests at the time.
He returns to the ODI squad as an ordinary member with Tamim Iqbal leading the side.
The first two matches of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI is at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on 25 January.
Bangladesh has appointed Jon Lewis as batting coach for the upcoming two bilateral series against the West Indies and New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.The 50-year-old Englishman, who had served as batting coach of Sri Lanka cricket team, will step in the shoes of Neil McKenzie, who stepped down last August citing family reasons.
"He (Lewis) is coming in a day or two, after which we will speak in person. We had three or four coaches in our shortlist but we considered his experience," BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "After discussing the shortlist among ourselves, including the head coach, we decided to select him."Due to the pandemic, nobody wants to go on a long-term contract. We will see him for a couple of series and then see if we can keep him for a longer period."
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur Schools Pat Cummins With Huge Six, Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking