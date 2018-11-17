Shakib Al Hasan Returns, Will Lead Bangladesh in Tests Against Windies

Loading...
The 31-year-old is returning to the international stage after undergoing surgery on his left little finger, which was aggravated during the 2018 Asia Cup earlier this year. He missed out on Bangladesh's final two games of the competition - the Super Four clash against Pakistan, which they won, and the final against India, which they lost by a narrow margin.
He also had to miss out on the home series against Zimbabwe where the hosts staged a comeback to draw the series after suffering a heavy loss in the first Test.
The all-rounder, who feared that the injured finger might never be healed, managed to declare himself fit to be part of the squad.
Along with Shakib, Soumya Sarkar is also likely to play the first match – his first Test appearance since the tour of South Africa in 2017.
Speaking about Shakib’s inclusion, Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, "He has no physical problems currently, but he is short of match fitness. But since he is a senior player, we think that he is ready.”
“Soumya has done well in the NCL. Our openers have failed in Tests, so we want to give him a chance. Soumya plays fast bowling quite well,” he added.
Liton Das, who only managed 47 runs in his four innings against Zimbabwe, and Abu Jayed have been dropped from the side. Shafiul Islam, who failed to get a game in the series, has also been overlooked.
Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan
First Published: November 17, 2018, 3:21 PM IST