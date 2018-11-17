Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Shakib Al Hasan Returns, Will Lead Bangladesh in Tests Against Windies

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 17, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan Returns, Will Lead Bangladesh in Tests Against Windies

Shakib al Hasan. (Getty Images)

Loading...
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named in the 13-man squad for the first Test against Windies, which starts on Thursday (November 22) in Chittagong.

The 31-year-old is returning to the international stage after undergoing surgery on his left little finger, which was aggravated during the 2018 Asia Cup earlier this year. He missed out on Bangladesh's final two games of the competition - the Super Four clash against Pakistan, which they won, and the final against India, which they lost by a narrow margin.

He also had to miss out on the home series against Zimbabwe where the hosts staged a comeback to draw the series after suffering a heavy loss in the first Test.

The all-rounder, who feared that the injured finger might never be healed, managed to declare himself fit to be part of the squad.

Along with Shakib, Soumya Sarkar is also likely to play the first match – his first Test appearance since the tour of South Africa in 2017.

Speaking about Shakib’s inclusion, Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, "He has no physical problems currently, but he is short of match fitness. But since he is a senior player, we think that he is ready.”

“Soumya has done well in the NCL. Our openers have failed in Tests, so we want to give him a chance. Soumya plays fast bowling quite well,” he added.

Liton Das, who only managed 47 runs in his four innings against Zimbabwe, and Abu Jayed have been dropped from the side. Shafiul Islam, who failed to get a game in the series, has also been overlooked.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan

Ariful Haquebangladesh vs west indiesbangladesh vs windiesImrul KayesmahmudullahMehidy Hasan MirazMohammad MithunMominul HaqueMushfiqur Rahimmustafizur rahmanNaeem Hasanshakib al hasanSoumya SarkarSyed Khaled Ahmedtaijul islam
First Published: November 17, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...