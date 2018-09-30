Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out for Three Months Due to Hand Infection

Loading...
Shakib had been experiencing considerable pain in the little finger of his left hand and had to get pus removed from the hand after it had spread all the way to his wrist.
"The moment I arrived in the hospital, the doctors told me that I have to get the pus out as soon as possible," Shakib said to Prothom Alo, a Bangladesh based newspaper.
"Any delay would put me in great danger as the infection spread till my wrist. If I had waited another few days, my wrist would have become disabled.”
"I feel better after they took out the pus, but the problem is until the infection isn't gone, there isn't going to be a surgery on my injured finger. It will take another 2-3 weeks to fix. After surgery I will need eight weeks, which means I am out for three months."
Shakib stated that he played through the pain barrier in the Asia Cup because the tournament is an important one for Bangladesh and because the team physio, Tihan Chandramohan, said that there was no danger of the injury being a major one.
“The BCB president [Nazmul Hassan] asked if I could play the Asia Cup or I could go for the surgery. He told me to take the decision.
“When I asked the physio about what damage it may have, he told me it won't be that dangerous. Then I decided that since the Asia Cup is important for us, I will play 4-5 matches with the pain.
"I have been in this state for the last 14-15 days. The doctor immediately understood what had happened, but our physio couldn't find out. It is true that the physio couldn't detect the problem.
“There was a bit of mistake so he has to take some of the responsibility. But I won't blame him fully. Nobody knew that it would become infected."
The injury means Shakib won’t play any part in Bangladesh’s upcoming home series’ against Zimbabwe and West Indies.
Bangladesh will play three ODIs and two Tests against Zimbabwe starting October 21. They will then play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s against the West Indies.
First Published: September 30, 2018, 9:46 AM IST