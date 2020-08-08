Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Shakib Al Hasan Set to Begin Training from Next Month

The southpaw was banned for two years, one year of it suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League.

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan Set to Begin Training from Next Month

Premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to start training at the BKSP facility at Savar near here from next month, ahead of his return to competitive cricket.

The southpaw was banned for two years, one year of it suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League.

His ban ends on October 29 this year.

"Shakib will come to the BKSP next month where he will have coaches and trainers available," Shakib's mentor Nazmul Abedeen was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We are functional as the coaches are all residing within the campus, so we can work with him well. Shakib will have everything at his disposal," he added.

Abedeen, who was the Bangladesh Cricket Board's game development manager for many years, is one of Shakib's earliest coaches. He now serves as the cricket advisor at the BKSP facility.

According to Abedeen, the 33-year-old Shakib, who is currently in the United States with his family, plans to return to Dhaka at the end of August in a bid to prepare for his return to international cricket.

Shakib was in sublime form before the ban, amassing 606 runs in the 2019 World Cup in the UK last year.

He has featured in 56 Tests, claiming 210 wickets and scoring 3862 runs.

In the limited overs format, Shakib has 6323 runs and 260 wickets from 206 ODIs and while accumulating 5777 runs and 92 wickets in T20Is.

Bangladesh cricketBangladesh cricket teamBKSP facilityiccshakib al hasan

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more