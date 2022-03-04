Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal Return as Bangladesh Announce Test Squad For South Africa Tour

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batter Tamim Iqbal on Thursday returned to the Bangladesh’s Test squad for the upcoming two match series against South Africa.

The 32-year old Tamim missed the Test leg of the New Zealand tour due to multiple thumb injuries while Shakib skipped the trip for personal reasons.

Shakib’s comeback into the Test fold squad comes after BCB president Nazmul Hasan had said that the 34-year-old would tour South Africa even though he had initially planned to skip Test cricket for six months. The all-rounder wanted to be part of the Indian Premier League but he went unsold at the mega auction which cleared the path for his inclusion.

“Now that he is not going to the IPL, I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t play the Test series in South Africa," Hassan told ESPNcricinfo.

“So forget about it. This is no longer in my mind. The IPL was preventing him from playing (the two Test series), but now he will play (both series)," he added.

However, Fazle Mahmud and Mohammad Naim have been dropped from the Test squad. Fazle had previously earned his place in the side on the back of brilliant performance in domestic first-class cricket while Naim was a left-field pick as he is more of a T20 specialist. Naim had made his debut in the second Test in Christchurch, but didn’t make much of an impression.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh decided to stick with the ODI squad that recently beat Afghanistan 2-0 at home. Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed, who is uncapped in ODI cricket, is the only addition to the squad. The 29-year-old has played three Tests so far, picking just one wicket.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs, part of the World Cup Super League, on March 18, 20 and 23, while the two Tests, part of the World Test Championship, will start from March 31 and April 8.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed

