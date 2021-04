Shakib Al Hasan Wants to Play Till 2027 If Bangladesh Doesn't Win 2023 World Cup

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has said that he wishes to play the 2021 World Cup if the Tigers fail to win the 2023 edition of the quadrennial tournament. He was instrumental in the 2019 World Cup, though Bangladesh couldn’t make it to the semis, in eight games, the left-hander notched 606 runs at an average of 86.57 with two centuries and five half-centuries. He also contributed with the ball as he scalped 11 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan. However, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson pipped him to the Player of the Tournament award.

“In the year 2023, it will be my last World Cup. However, if Bangladesh doesn’t win, I will continue until 2027,” Shakib was quoted as saying in an interview with Daraz.

In the interview, he also revealed that he has no plans of hanging his boot from the highest level anytime soon. The cricketer from Magura, Jessore turned 34 last month.

“I have no plans of retirement as of now. The prospects are open for the time being. When I will feel I’m not enjoying the sport anymore, then I will retire. And until the time I feel I am enjoying, I will continue,” Shakib said.

He also said that he wishes to bring changes in the mindset of the Tigers. His comments came after the Tigers lost all their six matches on the tour of New Zealand. “(If a get a chance) I want to the mentality of the Bangladesh cricket team. I don’t wish to give an explanation on this now,” he added.

Shakib recently ran into a controversy with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after he opted to play in the IPL over the Test series against Sri Lanka. After which the BCB contemplated reconsidering his NOC, but in the end, upheld it.

Shakib is set to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL after being brought at a price of INR 3.2 crores.